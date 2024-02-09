Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.8823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.