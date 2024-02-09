SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Up 4.5%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 1,211,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 828,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.31 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

