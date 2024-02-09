Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) Trading Down 17.4%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 6,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Simpple Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18.

About Simpple

(Get Free Report)

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.