Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,538 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KLA were worth $39,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $31.31 on Friday, hitting $649.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

