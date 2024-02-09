Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,868 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $43,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,031. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

