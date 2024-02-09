Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 386,497 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 552.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,134. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

