Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 70,030 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,466. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.