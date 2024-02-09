Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.33% of NVR worth $62,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $68,872,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $38.70 on Friday, reaching $7,447.99. 17,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,921. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,000.90 and a 12 month high of $7,497.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6,967.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,377.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

