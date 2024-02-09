Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nucor were worth $100,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

NUE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $186.54. 1,198,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

