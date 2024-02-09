Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,580 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Centene worth $59,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 9.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,702. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.