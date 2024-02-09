Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,874 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.85% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $95,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.58. 4,304,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.