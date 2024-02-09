Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $208.72 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $208,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.88. 2,150,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

