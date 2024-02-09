Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $36.97 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average of $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

