Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $53.45 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.56.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.89. 1,825,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,218. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

