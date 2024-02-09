Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Onsemi worth $42,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,927,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Onsemi by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Onsemi by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $80.80. 6,266,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,321. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

