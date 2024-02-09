Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 715,719 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,719 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Manulife Financial worth $46,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 2,973,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

