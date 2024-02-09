Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,133 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $73,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $550.82. 1,280,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $532.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.52. The company has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.