Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 50,316 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,316 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $113,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $422.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.81 and a 200-day moving average of $374.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

