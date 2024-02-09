Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 837 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,025.82. 553,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,075. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $980.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.95.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.