Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 85,007 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,007 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $64,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $9,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $124.99. 1,153,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,785. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

