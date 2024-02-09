Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,013 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.11. 54,112,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,916,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.28. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

