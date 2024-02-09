Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.72

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.72 and traded as low as $82.98. Sodexo shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 783 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

