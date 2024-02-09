SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading 0.9% Higher

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 29,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

