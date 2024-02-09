Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 54,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 26,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.12 million.

In related news, CAO Adam Bowen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonder by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonder by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377,927 shares during the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonder by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,255,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonder by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

