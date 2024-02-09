Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 61,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 361,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sonendo from $1.00 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sonendo had a negative net margin of 137.14% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 200,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,174.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,000 in the last three months. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

