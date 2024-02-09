Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 134,165 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 241,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,262.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 483,000 shares of company stock worth $83,727. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

