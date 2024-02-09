SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,621,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 1,890,498 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $23.31.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 358.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,242,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,075 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 797,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 204,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

