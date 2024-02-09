SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,606,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,513 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $28.22.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

