SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.55

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.38, with a volume of 2591007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

