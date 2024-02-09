Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
SPB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. 417,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.
In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
