Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $227.40

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.40 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 238.14 ($2.99). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 238 ($2.98), with a volume of 122,774 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £957.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

