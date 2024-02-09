Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 3,080,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,999,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $737.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

