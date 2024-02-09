Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.20

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

Stingray Group Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$488.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.36.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

