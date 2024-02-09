Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.50.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile
Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.
