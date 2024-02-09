StockNews.com Upgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Strong-Buy

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.14.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
