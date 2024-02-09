StockNews.com Upgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Strong-Buy

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

About Utah Medical Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

