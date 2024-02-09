Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 71500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Strategic Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 26.95. The company has a market cap of C$19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.
Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Strategic Metals Company Profile
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.
