Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $144.54 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $144.54 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.18 or 0.05288003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,568,659 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.