Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $145.08 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $145.08 million and $9.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.35 or 0.05276917 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,560,199 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

