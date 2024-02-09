Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $10.38 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036138 USD and is up 49.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $53.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

