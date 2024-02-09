Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.05. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 37,032,098 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 127.97% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.
