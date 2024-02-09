Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.05. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 37,032,098 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 127.97% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunworks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 332,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 264,772 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 86.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 283,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 131,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

