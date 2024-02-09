Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. 16,977,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,037,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $690.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

