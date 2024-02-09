Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.68

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.68 and last traded at $169.14, with a volume of 741046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.