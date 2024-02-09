TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 12,698 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,372,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,366,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

