TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 447,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,172. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

