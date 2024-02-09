TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.