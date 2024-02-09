TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 5,480 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.55. The company had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,161. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

