TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,981,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 182,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.47. 828,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

