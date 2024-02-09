TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

TDH Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) by 1,197.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

