TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.57

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.57 and traded as high as C$23.57. TELUS shares last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 2,608,914 shares changing hands.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.56.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

