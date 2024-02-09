Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.41

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.41 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 32634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNC shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Tennant Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

